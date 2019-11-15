Boston Globe Obituaries
LACEY, Linda J. (Flammini) 71 years of age. Formerly of Charlestown. November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years to Michael D. Lacey. Devoted mother of Melissa Darrah, Michael Lacey, Jr., & Heather Lacey. Loving Nana to William, Briana, Michael, Maureen, Kyle, Kiley, Kassidy, Patrick, Alyssa, Makala, Graham, Nkeema, Jordan, & Stephan. Beloved sister of Jeanne Tobin, Roberta DiGangi, Donna Napolitano & husband Al, Lillian Doherty & husband Danny, & the late Janice Burker. Loving daughter-in-law of Elvie Lacey. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Linda's Funeral on Wednesday at 10AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown at 11 A.M. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Linda's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
