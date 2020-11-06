MIELE, Linda J. (Culleton) Age 65, of Pembroke, NH, formerly of Woburn, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by family after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Devoted wife of the late Paul Miele, and the adoring mother of Cynthia Andreason of Grand Rapids, MI, Joseph Andreason and his wife Jaclyn of Woburn, MA and stepson Adam Miele and his wife Jamie of Somerville, MA. Linda is the World's Best Nunna to Presley Andreason of Grand Rapids, MI. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Blanche (Murray) Culleton. Linda is survived by her sister and best friend Cindy Baird and her husband Mark, sisters Patty Mirabella and her husband Joseph, Nancy Kennison and her late husband Dick, Barbara Leccese and her husband Arthur, and brother Thomas Culleton and his wife Roseanne. Linda is the dear and lifelong friend of Diane McCusker. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Linda grew up in North Reading and spent most of her adult life raising a family in Woburn. Linda took great pride in making her home a welcoming place for her family and friends. A talented cook, Linda always had a homemade meal ready to offer visitors. Linda selflessly gave love and support to anyone in need, going above and beyond what was necessary and never accepting even a thank you in return. She took great pride in her two children, Cindy and Joe, and found a new purpose in her beloved granddaughter Presley. She loved her Long Beach vacations with Paul and their weekly Chinese food dates. With a smile that lit up the room, Linda was a proud and dignified woman who loved a good time. Her legacy will be the abundant love she gave to all who knew her. Services will be private.