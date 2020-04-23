|
PESTILLI, Linda J. Age 67, of Norwell, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Linda is the eldest daughter of Irene (Lloyd) and Donald Heckman (deceased) of Salisbury, PA. She was raised and educated in West Mifflin, PA. After graduating from West Mifflin South High School in 1970, she went to Mt. Vernon Nazarene College (OH) and transferred to Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) (Quincy, MA), where she received her teaching degree. Linda married her husband, Stephen, in 1980. They settled in Norwell where they raised their family and were active members of the South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene. Linda taught for several years and spent 16 years supporting the Department of Communication Arts at ENC.
Linda was a strong women of faith and loved the Lord. She was funny and caring, a creative, talented artist, and an avid Star Trek fan. Her family writes: Star date 04212020. Today marked the final mission in Admiral Linda Pestilli's long career. She led a long and successful career aboard the Star Ship Boston. She remained a faithful and devoted captain to her crew until the end. She is succeeded in command by her number one Steve, chief science officer Kurt, lieutenant-commander counselor Jeanine, head engineer Dawn, and tactical specialist commanders Lindsay and Stephanie. Linda's career spanned countless battles. She was an avid comedian and never failed to raise the spirits of all whom she met. She was personally awarded the Medal of Honor by Admiral Picard. Please join us as we honor Linda as she boldly goes where none of us have gone before.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Stephen Pestilli of Norwell, her mother Irene Heckman of PA, her loving daughters Lindsay Hartley and her husband Jason of Norton and Stephanie Calhoun and her husband Brian of Abington, and her cherished grandchildren Noah, Elizabeth, and Nathan. She is also survived by her siblings Dawn Heckman, Jeanine Rasky, and Kurt Heckman.
Funeral Services for Linda are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in WEYMOUTH and will be private due to the current viral crisis. A public Memorial Service will occur in the future for friends and family. Linda will be interred in the Stetson Meadows Cemetery in Norwell. Please visit
www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020