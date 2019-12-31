|
SNEIDER, Linda J. (Iacono) Lifelong resident of Medford, December 29th. Beloved wife of Tom A. Sneider. Loving aunt of Paul Seeberg and his wife Millie, and Susan Newton and her husband Bruce. Loving great-aunt of Stephanie and Amanda Newton, and great-great-aunt of Rilynn Newton. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, January 6th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
