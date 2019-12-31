Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Medford, MA
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
LINDA J. (IACONO) SNEIDER

SNEIDER, Linda J. (Iacono) Lifelong resident of Medford, December 29th. Beloved wife of Tom A. Sneider. Loving aunt of Paul Seeberg and his wife Millie, and Susan Newton and her husband Bruce. Loving great-aunt of Stephanie and Amanda Newton, and great-great-aunt of Rilynn Newton. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, January 6th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
