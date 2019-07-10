|
TOWSE, Linda J. Congressional Staffer, 69, of Arlington, Virginia, formerly of Stoneham, July 6, 2019. Daughter of Marian (MacDonald) Towse of Stoneham and the late Daniel C. Towse. Sister of Janet Towse of Alexandria, NH, Amy Sternberg and her husband Robert of West Tisbury and the late Christine Towse. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com 781-438-0135
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019