LINDA TOWSE
LINDA J. TOWSE

TOWSE, Linda J. Congressional Staffer, 69, of Arlington, Virginia, formerly of Stoneham, July 6, 2019. Daughter of Marian (MacDonald) Towse of Stoneham and the late Daniel C. Towse. Sister of Janet Towse of Alexandria, NH, Amy Sternberg and her husband Robert of West Tisbury and the late Christine Towse. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com 781-438-0135

Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
