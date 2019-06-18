Boston Globe Obituaries
LINDA J. (BRUZZESE) VALENTINO

LINDA J. (BRUZZESE) VALENTINO Obituary
VALENTINO, Linda J. (Bruzzese) Of Belmont, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years of Frank Valentino, devoted mother of Frank Derek Valentino and his wife Carla (Cormier) of Newton and Waltham, Michael D. Valentino and his wife Josianne (DeVito) of Lynn, and Nicole T. Valentino of Belmont, and sister of Donald Bruzzese and his wife Joan of Florida. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday morning, June 20, 2019 from 9 am to 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 11 am. Interment, Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Parking attendants on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.brascofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
