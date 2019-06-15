SLEEPER, Linda Joyce (Cox) Age 67, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester, surrounded by her family after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Ralph E. Sleeper, who predeceased her in 2008.



Linda is survived by her two children, Christopher Cox and his wife Stephanie of Southborough, MA and Melissa A. Luongo and her husband Michael of Littleton, MA; three siblings, Robert Shaughnessy and his wife Wendy, Kathleen Villanueuva and her husband William and Paul Shaughnessy; three granddaughters, Abigail Joyce Luongo, Caroline Mary Cox and Victoria Helen Cox and two nieces, Kaitlin Shaughnessy and Jessica Shaughnessy. She was also predeceased by her parents Helen Marie and Robert Shaughnessy and her father John Cox.



Calling Hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., HUDSON, MA. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the funeral home; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson.