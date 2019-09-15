|
KALOUSTIAN, Linda Attorney Linda T. Kaloustian, 75, of North Andover, MA, died on September 12, 2019 unexpectedly at her home in North Andover. Linda was born on August 11, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Louis and Theresa (Gerstl) Baumann. She attended St. Saviour High School in Brooklyn, New York and received her RN degree from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. She was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston University and a law degree from the New England School of Law. Linda worked as a nurse at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City and after moving to the Boston area at Cambridge City Hospital and Mass General Hospital. Linda practiced Family Law in the Greater Lawrence area until her retirement in 2014. Linda was a member of the Mass Bar Association, Lawrence Bar Association and on the Board of Directors of the Edgewood Retirement Community. She was a founding member of the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and a founding member of the Merrimack Valley VNA. Linda enjoyed traveling and skiing including ski trips to the Alps. With her husband she enjoyed classical musical performances and opera. She enjoyed living life to the fullest. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Harry Kaloustian of North Andover, MA and her son, Gregory D. Kaloustian and beloved granddaughter Lily Kaloustioan of New Orleans, LA and Attorney Jeffrey L. Kaloustian and his fiancee, Barbra Crefilli, of Oakland, CA, as well as many loving friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 1-4 p.m., at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha Street, Haverhill, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Lawrence General Hospital.
