|
|
ALENSON, Linda Kay (Farson) Oct 17, 2019, in Westwood, MA. Linda was born and raised in Ashland, KY, the daughter of Helen (Wheeler) and John Farson. Known as Kay in her early years, she attended St. Mary's boarding school in Raleigh, NC followed by Northwestern University, where she obtained her Bachelors degree and was a proud Tri-Delta sister. She settled in nearby Wilmette, IL to raise her family, going back to school at 35 to obtain her RN. As soon as her youngest graduated high school, she fled the Chicago winters for Florida, enjoying 30 years in Pompano Beach and a few in Ocala, where she moved to be closer to her sister, Suzanne Stevens, and cousin, Jan Walker. In 2018, she moved to Massachusetts to be closer to her children. Her death was unexpected and leaves her family heartbroken. In addition to Suzanne and Jan, she is survived by her children Jon Alenson and his wife Carman of Boston, Julie Rossetti and her husband Tony of Westwood, MA, Casey Blaine and her husband Chris of Boulder, CO, seven grandchildren and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson James. The family will gather together in remembrance at a later date to spread her ashes in the warmth of the Florida sun. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to a pet shelter of your choice.
View the online memorial for Linda Kay (Farson) ALENSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019