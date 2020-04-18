Boston Globe Obituaries
LINDA L. (NELSON) FLEMING

LINDA L. (NELSON) FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING, Linda L. (Nelson) Of Alton, NH, formerly of Dedham, on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of William T. Fleming, Jr., Retired Dedham Firefighter. Devoted mother of Brenda M. Hendron of Bellingham. Loving grandmother of Kristina M. Hendron of Bellingham. Also survived by her oldest sister Shirley (Nelson) Gaynor of Brockton, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings George Hughes, Carl Nelson, Richard Nelson, Howard Nelson, and Carol Fralin. Linda will be remembered fondly by those who met her and never forgotten by those who loved her. A private Graveside Service and Interment will be held in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham on April 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Linda's memory to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
