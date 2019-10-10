Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St. (Route 106)
Mansfield, MA
LINDA L. (FOWLER) GARLAND


1948 - 2019
LINDA L. (FOWLER) GARLAND Obituary
GARLAND, Linda L. (Fowler) Age 70, of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham. October 9, 2019. Wife of the late Russell W. Garland, Sr. Mother of Russell W. Garland, Jr. of Mansfield, Joseph M. Garland of Mansfield and Brigette M. Vocatura of Framingham. Sister of Cynthia Fowler of Foxboro and Gail Alderman of Dedham. Her Funeral will begin on Monday, October 14th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019
