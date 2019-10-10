|
GARLAND, Linda L. (Fowler) Age 70, of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham. October 9, 2019. Wife of the late Russell W. Garland, Sr. Mother of Russell W. Garland, Jr. of Mansfield, Joseph M. Garland of Mansfield and Brigette M. Vocatura of Framingham. Sister of Cynthia Fowler of Foxboro and Gail Alderman of Dedham. Her Funeral will begin on Monday, October 14th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019