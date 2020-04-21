|
JARVIS-RANDALL, Linda L. Of Arlington, April 19. Beloved wife of Albert M. Randall. Daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Jarvis.Sister of Katherine Cole and her husband Henry of Illinois. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. Linda was a Registered Nurse Educator at both Boston University and Curry College.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020