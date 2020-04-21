Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA JARVIS-RANDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA L. JARVIS-RANDALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA L. JARVIS-RANDALL Obituary
JARVIS-RANDALL, Linda L. Of Arlington, April 19. Beloved wife of Albert M. Randall. Daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Jarvis.Sister of Katherine Cole and her husband Henry of Illinois. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. Linda was a Registered Nurse Educator at both Boston University and Curry College.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -