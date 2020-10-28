MacKAY, Linda L. (Young) Of Sharon, formerly of Walpole, October 26, 2020, age 73. Beloved wife of Jack MacKay. Loving mother of Paul E. McMahon, Jr. and his wife Nicole, of West Bridgewater and Cheryl A. Gilmore of Onset. Cherished grandmother of Abigail, Emma, Aidan, Lukas, Madison, and Mason. Stepmother of Jason O. MacKay and his daughter Elisabeth MacKay of Fall River and the late Jill E. MacKay. Former wife of Paul E. McMahon of Sharon. Sister of Sharon Martin, Bob Young, and Robyn Cherven all of Walpole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of Linda's family all services will be private with interment taking place in the Charles Sumner Bird Memorial Cemetery (formerly the East Walpole Cemetery). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 or the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.