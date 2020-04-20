Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA LANCIANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA LANCIANI


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA LANCIANI Obituary
LANCIANI, Linda Age 71, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away Saturday, April 18th, 2020. She was born in Revere on July 10th, 1948 to Mary (Vasile) and the late Luis DeSantis. She was a loving mother to Kim of Revere, Kellie of Worcester, Shawn and his wife Susan of Malden, Chris and his wife Luciana of Newton. Cherished sister to Louis of FL, Frank of CT, Joseph of Revere, and Ruth of Peabody. Adored grandmother of Darius, Tia, Kayleen, Ahkeem, Mariana, Gigi, Anthony, Becca, and Gabby. Also loved by her 6 great-grandchildren. Linda worked as a regional distribution manager for the Boston Globe. Her true passion in life was her devotion to family. Those who were blessed with the opportunity to know her, would say that she was always selfless and a best friend to all. As time goes on without her, we cherish millions of happy memories that hold thousands of silent tears. We shall exchange loving smiles in everlasting memory of a true angel that we are all so saddened to have lost. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. And most of all, as a friend. She will be in our hearts, always and forever. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -