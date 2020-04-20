|
LANCIANI, Linda Age 71, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away Saturday, April 18th, 2020. She was born in Revere on July 10th, 1948 to Mary (Vasile) and the late Luis DeSantis. She was a loving mother to Kim of Revere, Kellie of Worcester, Shawn and his wife Susan of Malden, Chris and his wife Luciana of Newton. Cherished sister to Louis of FL, Frank of CT, Joseph of Revere, and Ruth of Peabody. Adored grandmother of Darius, Tia, Kayleen, Ahkeem, Mariana, Gigi, Anthony, Becca, and Gabby. Also loved by her 6 great-grandchildren. Linda worked as a regional distribution manager for the Boston Globe. Her true passion in life was her devotion to family. Those who were blessed with the opportunity to know her, would say that she was always selfless and a best friend to all. As time goes on without her, we cherish millions of happy memories that hold thousands of silent tears. We shall exchange loving smiles in everlasting memory of a true angel that we are all so saddened to have lost. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. And most of all, as a friend. She will be in our hearts, always and forever. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020