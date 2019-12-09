Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Resources
LINDA (FRONGILLO) LAVINO

LINDA (FRONGILLO) LAVINO Obituary
LAVINO, Linda (Frongillo) Of Saugus, formerly of Malden & Everett, age 72, December 6. Loving wife of Vincent J. Lavino, Sr. Devoted mother of Vincent J. Lavino, Jr. of Medford, Mark Lavino & his wife Denise of Saugus. Beloved grandmother of Domenic, Jordan, Darien, Megan & Nicholas. Dear sister of Joseph Frongillo of Chelsea, Timothy Flynn of NH, Pat Madarano of Revere, Jackie Levine of NH & Nancy Carroll of Malden. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in her memory can be made to the , www.stroke.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
