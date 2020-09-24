1/1
LINDA (SHEPARD) LINDEMAYER
1949 - 2020
LINDEMAYER, Linda (Shepard) Of Chelmsford, age 71, died on Sept. 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in August 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, to Lorimer Shepard, an electrician who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and Elizabeth (Morgan) Shepard, who worked as a bookkeeper. Linda grew up in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak and graduated from Shrine Catholic High School, also in Royal Oak, in 1967. A talented artist and seamstress, Linda was known for creating handmade artwork, quilts and wall hangings for friends and family members. She loved the ocean and often visited Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Provincetown on Cape Cod and the seaside village of Rockport, Massachusetts, were among her favorite places. At home, Linda loved watching the birds at her feeders, especially the dozens of hummingbirds that visited each summer. Linda also enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with her six grandchildren, and watching her two eldest grandsons play hockey. Her parents preceded Linda in death. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Carl Lindemayer. She is also survived by her four children and their families: daughter Emilie-Noelle Provost, her husband Robert Hamilton and their daughter Madelaine Hamilton, 21, of Lowell, daughter Natalie (Provost) Petrucci, her husband Ronald Petrucci, and their children Abigail Petrucci, 20, Griffin Petrucci, 17, Gavin Petrucci, 14, and foster daughter, Ellie Lindemayer, 3, all of Ashby, son Lucas Lindemayer and his wife Kara (Evans) Lindemayer of West Townsend, and daughter Morgan Lindemayer and her foster son, Levi Lindemayer, 4 months, of Boston. Linda's Memorial Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
