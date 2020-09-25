LINDEMAYER, Linda (Shepard) Linda (Shepard) Lindemayer of Chelmsford, 71, died on Sept. 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in August 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, to Lorimer Shepard, an electrician who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and Elizabeth (Morgan) Shepard, who worked as a bookkeeper. Linda grew up in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak and graduated from Shrine Catholic High School, also in Royal Oak, in 1967. A talented artist and seamstress, Linda was known for creating handmade artwork, quilts and wall hangings for friends and family members. She loved the ocean and often visited Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Provincetown on Cape Cod and the seaside village of Rockport, Massachusetts, were among her favorite places. At home, Linda loved watching the birds at her feeders, especially the dozens of hummingbirds that visited each summer. Linda also enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with her six grandchildren, and watching her two eldest grandsons play hockey. Her parents precede Linda in death. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Carl Lindemayer. She is also survived by her four children and their families: daughter Emilie-Noelle Provost, her husband Robert Hamilton and their daughter Madelaine Hamilton, 21, of Lowell; daughter Natalie (Provost) Petrucci, her husband Ronald Petrucci, and their children Abigail Petrucci, 20, Griffin Petrucci, 17, and Gavin Petrucci, 14, all of Ashby; son Lucas Lindemayer, his wife and their children Ellie and Levi of West Townsend; and daughter Morgan Lindemayer of Boston. Linda's memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
