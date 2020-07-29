|
CLAYTON, Linda Lutfy On Monday, July 27, 2020, Linda Lutfy Clayton passed away at the age of 77. Linda taught Mathematics at The Dana Hall School for 40 years. Upon retiring, she designed jewelry for The Clever Hand Gallery. Linda was a gifted gardener, fan of detective novels, and devoted friend. She was preceded in death by her partner in crime and husband of forty years, Dick. She is survived by her children, Julia, Richard, Terri, Lucienne, and Warren, and her four grandchildren, Emsalem, Ezra, Nagisa, and Adlai. Services will be held on August 4th, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral at 11 a.m. Masks required; social distancing will be practiced. Donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation are welcome.
