DEAMARAL, Linda M. (Bentubo) June 19. Beloved wife of Manuel Deamaral. Devoted mother of Jason and Christopher. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Jr. and Jared. Devoted sister of Ronald, John, William, Robert, Kenneth, Richard, David, Leonard, Paul Bentubo, Judith Medeiros, Marilyn Straight and Diane Dulyachinda. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., EAST CAMBRIDGE, Monday at 8AM followed by a Rite of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge at 9AM. Visiting Sunday, 4-7 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019