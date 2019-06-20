Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis St.
EAST CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis St.
EAST CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Cardinal Medeiros Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
LINDA M. (BENTUBO) DEAMARAL

DEAMARAL, Linda M. (Bentubo) June 19. Beloved wife of Manuel Deamaral. Devoted mother of Jason and Christopher. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Jr. and Jared. Devoted sister of Ronald, John, William, Robert, Kenneth, Richard, David, Leonard, Paul Bentubo, Judith Medeiros, Marilyn Straight and Diane Dulyachinda. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., EAST CAMBRIDGE, Monday at 8AM followed by a Rite of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge at 9AM. Visiting Sunday, 4-7 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
