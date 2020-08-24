Boston Globe Obituaries
LINDA M. (STEWART) GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN, Linda M. (Stewart) Of Cambridge, August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Griffin, Jr. Devoted mother of Thomas E. Griffin, III of Dracut. Loving grandmother of Aidan & Avery Griffin. Sister of John Stewart of Billerica, James Stewart of Maynard & Debra Cox of Methuen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late employee of the Watertown Savings Bank, Accounting Dept. and former member Ladies Aux. of the Shutt Detachment Marine Corps League. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Thursday 3-6 P.M. (Covid-19 precautions will be observed and capacity is limited at any given time.) Funeral Mass and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
