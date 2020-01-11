|
|
MARCHETTI, Linda M. Of Medford, January 6th. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Helen M. (Welch) Marchetti. Devoted sister of Paul Marchetti of Carlisle, PA, Donna Marchetti of Alameda, CA and the late Charles P. Marchetti. Loving aunt of Lisa Marchetti of VT, Michael Quinn of Kingston, Nicole Marchetti of CA, Kathleen and Megan Marchetti of PA. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, January 14th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's name to Catholic Charities, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020