Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
LINDA M. MARCHETTI

LINDA M. MARCHETTI Obituary
MARCHETTI, Linda M. Of Medford, January 6th. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Helen M. (Welch) Marchetti. Devoted sister of Paul Marchetti of Carlisle, PA, Donna Marchetti of Alameda, CA and the late Charles P. Marchetti. Loving aunt of Lisa Marchetti of VT, Michael Quinn of Kingston, Nicole Marchetti of CA, Kathleen and Megan Marchetti of PA. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, January 14th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's name to Catholic Charities, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127.

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
