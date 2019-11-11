Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
LINDA M. (BRENTON) MEDLIN

LINDA M. (BRENTON) MEDLIN Obituary
MEDLIN, Linda M. (Brenton) Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Lexington, MA, November 10, 2019. Wife of the late Joe R. Medlin. Mother of Wayne C. Medlin and his wife Linda of Westford, Thomas R. Medlin and his wife Tracey of Auburn, and Brenda M. Mulligan and her husband Richard of Nashua. Sister of Joyce Donnellan of Woburn. Linda is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Brad, Kerri, Shannon, Kelsey, Brian, and Kevin, by 1 great-grandchild, Julian, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON Thursday, November 14 at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in her memory may be made the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or at Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
