LINDA M. (QUIGLEY) PANEK

PANEK, Linda M. (Quigley) Of Norton, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side, February 2, 2020, age 65. Loving wife of Thomas Panek of Norton; loving daughter of the late Eleanor Delaney and William Quigley; stepdaughter of the late Walter Delaney; beloved mother of Jennifer Ward and husband David, Jolene Garceau and husband Justin Scaglione, and Brian Garceau. Loving sister of Nancy Cadigan and husband Steven, Christine Barbieri and husband Stephen, Paul Quigley, and the late William Quigley, Jr. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Linda retired after 25-years at the MBTA. Linda was a loyal member of Local 589 and Local 600. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday 4-8 PM. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery. Gifts may be made to Dana-Faber Cancer Institute in memory of Linda to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
