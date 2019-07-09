|
PASTEL, Linda M. Age 69, of Milton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6th. Devoted daughter of the late Walter A. and Anne M. (Chaplik) Pastel. Dear sister of the late Walter A. Pastel, Jr. and sister-in-law of Elly Pastel of Weymouth. Loving aunt of Tara J. and Timothy Pastel both of Weymouth. Linda was also blessed by caring cousins and many loyal lifelong friends. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday 4 to 8 PM. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Retired Resource Manager of MA Children and Family Services. Former Administrator of Agape Inn, Residential and Resbit Care for Children, Holbrook. Donations may be made in her memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Brookline, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019