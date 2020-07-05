|
WELTON, Linda M. (Hatfield) Age 50, of Shirley, formerly of Wayland, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 following a courageous and brief battle with cancer. Daughter of David C. Hatfield, Jr. of Wayland and the late Barbara R. (Lynch) Hatfield. Besides her father, she is survived by her husband, John Welton of Shirley. Sister of Paul E. Hatfield of Florida and Kenneth D. Hatfield of Wayland. Aunt of Ryan and Cameron Hatfield. Visitations on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, and by order of Governor Baker, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Also, visitors will be asked not to congregate inside the Funeral Home. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, family and friends are asked to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland for Linda's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Face covering required while in church. Private family interment in North Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Linda's memory may be sent to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or the that will benefit animal rights. For condolences and directions, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020