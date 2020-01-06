|
BJORKMAN, Linda Mae Of Derry, NH, passed away on December 16, 2019 at the age of 73. Linda is survived by her two sons, Kirk and his wife Tracy, Brian and his wife Joni, two grandsons, Brian and Noah, her sister, Loraine Buzderewicz, her nephew and niece, Joseph and Brenda Buzderewicz, and their families. Linda loved sitting in the sun reading, the beach, vacations with family and friends at Lake Winnipesaukee, and spending time with her grandsons. She was a longtime employee of Velcro, USA in Manchester, NH. Visiting Hours: The family will be having a private Memorial Service. Donations in Linda's memory can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East 56th St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020