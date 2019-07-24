Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for LINDA KARNAFEL
LINDA MAE KARNAFEL

LINDA MAE KARNAFEL Obituary
KARNAFEL, Linda Mae Of Medford, July 23. Beloved daughter of the late Walter J. and Agnes (Szynczak) Karnafel. Devoted sister of Walter Karnafel, Jr. and his wife Linda Rivers of Medford and Paul E. Karnafel and his wife Cheryl of Foxboro. Loving aunt and godmother of Walter Edward Karnafel. Cherished niece of Helen Jankowiak and cousin of Debra Karnafel-Walsh. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, July 26th, from 11 AM to 1 PM followed by a Graveside Service conducted at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Linda's name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019
