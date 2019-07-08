|
SULLIVAN, Linda Marie Of Millis, formerly of Auburndale, passed July 3, 2019. Loving mother of Ellen M. McIsaac and her Husband John McIsaac of Auburndale, Lorraine M. Sullivan and her husband David Jones of Milford and Joseph Paul Sullivan, III and his wife Christine Sullivan of Millis. Devoted grandmother of 6, she was the dear sister of Pat McNulty of Winthrop and the late Robert and David Dickey. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 14 at 4:30PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from 2-4:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.jimmyfund.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019