|
|
NEWMAN, Linda Marilyn Age 73, died peacefully in her sleep on October 16 at her final home, Hampton Court Nursing Home, in Miami, Florida. Born in Brookline, Massachusetts, Linda was a "snow bird" for many years between Brookline and Hollywood, Florida. She was the beloved daughter of Minnie and Barney Newman; granddaughter of Rebecca and Hyman Kaplan; sister of Morton and Barry Newman; cousin to Stanley and Harvey Segall, and Jerry and Howard Harmatz; aunt to Judy, Emily, Mark, Jeffrey and Paul Newman; and beloved friend and companion to Draga Nan and Mina Milos. Affectionately known as "Old Sport," Linda embodied the importance of a close knit and loving family. Linda will be buried next to her parents at Sharon Memorial Park on Friday, November 8. Donations in her memory can be made to Reach Out and Read which supports family relational health through books. www.reachoutandread.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019