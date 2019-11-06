Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA MARILYN NEWMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA MARILYN NEWMAN Obituary
NEWMAN, Linda Marilyn Age 73, died peacefully in her sleep on October 16 at her final home, Hampton Court Nursing Home, in Miami, Florida. Born in Brookline, Massachusetts, Linda was a "snow bird" for many years between Brookline and Hollywood, Florida. She was the beloved daughter of Minnie and Barney Newman; granddaughter of Rebecca and Hyman Kaplan; sister of Morton and Barry Newman; cousin to Stanley and Harvey Segall, and Jerry and Howard Harmatz; aunt to Judy, Emily, Mark, Jeffrey and Paul Newman; and beloved friend and companion to Draga Nan and Mina Milos. Affectionately known as "Old Sport," Linda embodied the importance of a close knit and loving family. Linda will be buried next to her parents at Sharon Memorial Park on Friday, November 8. Donations in her memory can be made to Reach Out and Read which supports family relational health through books. www.reachoutandread.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -