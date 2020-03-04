|
|
CARMICHAEL, Linda Mary (Parmelee) Of Venice, FL, formerly of Allston, MA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital. Linda was born on October 16, 1948 in Chicopee, MA. She was predeceased by her husband James E. Carmichael, Jr., her parents Marion and Norman Parmelee, her brother Michael Parmelee, and her beloved cat Ms. Abby. Linda loved traveling especially to one of her favorite places, Aruba, crocheting, Hallmark channel and her boyfriend AKA Bon Jovi. She leaves behind her daughter Laura Feinn and husband Larry of Guilford, CT, her son James J. Carmichael, wife Beth, and the joys of her life, her two granddaughters Jillian and Avery Carmichael of Grafton, MA, her two sisters Janice Parmelee of Englewood, FL and Lois Luczai of North Ferrisburgh, VT, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great friends. A private Memorial will be held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Donate Life Connecticut, P.O. Box 278, Durham, CT 06422.
View the online memorial for Linda Mary (Parmelee) CARMICHAEL
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020