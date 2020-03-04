Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA CARMICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA MARY (PARMELEE) CARMICHAEL


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA MARY (PARMELEE) CARMICHAEL Obituary
CARMICHAEL, Linda Mary (Parmelee) Of Venice, FL, formerly of Allston, MA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital. Linda was born on October 16, 1948 in Chicopee, MA. She was predeceased by her husband James E. Carmichael, Jr., her parents Marion and Norman Parmelee, her brother Michael Parmelee, and her beloved cat Ms. Abby. Linda loved traveling especially to one of her favorite places, Aruba, crocheting, Hallmark channel and her boyfriend AKA Bon Jovi. She leaves behind her daughter Laura Feinn and husband Larry of Guilford, CT, her son James J. Carmichael, wife Beth, and the joys of her life, her two granddaughters Jillian and Avery Carmichael of Grafton, MA, her two sisters Janice Parmelee of Englewood, FL and Lois Luczai of North Ferrisburgh, VT, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great friends. A private Memorial will be held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Donate Life Connecticut, P.O. Box 278, Durham, CT 06422.

View the online memorial for Linda Mary (Parmelee) CARMICHAEL
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -