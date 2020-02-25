|
|
McCUEN, Linda Age 79, of Peabody, formerly of Barnet, VT, passed away on February 12, 2020 in the loving arms of her daughter Candi while being comforted by her other daughter Robyn and her nurse and friend Ary.
Linda, a loving mom and grandma and proud feminist and Democrat, was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, the daughter of Emily (Somers) Pike and Charles Daniel Pike and raised in Barnet, Vermont. She graduated in 1959 from St. Johnsbury Academy, VT where she played trumpet and tuba in the school band and played on the girls basketball team. She received a Bachelor's degree from UMASS Boston and an operating room technician certification from Essex Agricultural Institute.
A phenomenal woman, Linda was strong, intelligent, beautiful, generous, fun, spirited, fiercely independent, and welcoming and accepting of people from all walks of life. She never turned away a stray cat in need of a meal or a friend in need of a family on Thanksgiving. Her children always knew that they were loved and she always made them feel safe even during the hardest times. No one has ever loved another person more than Linda loved her children and they loved her. She could make you feel better just by saying everything is going to be alright.
Linda overcame many obstacles in life, from growing up in a home with no plumbing as a child, to becoming a single mom of two small children while pregnant with a third with no child support or alimony, no college degree, no good job prospects and her home foreclosed on. She worked incredibly hard, purchased a home all on her own for her and her children, and earned a Bachelor's degree. Always smarter and better than her bosses and unwilling to accept any sexism or bigotry in the workplace, Linda had several jobs until her last one as an operating room technician with the American Red Cross. Linda was also a member of and received an honorable discharge from the US Coast Guard reserves.
In her 50s, with her children grown, Linda began building a vacation home in Vermont when she was cruelly disabled by a stroke. Linda again persevered, regaining her driver's license (insisting on taking her driving test on the hardest roads possible) and living as independently as possible throughout the remainder of her life, insisting on doing whatever she possibly could on her own with the love and support of her children Candi, Robyn and Christopher, her daughter-in-law Marilyn, and son-in-law Jamie, who both loved her like she was their own mom.
Linda enjoyed cooking, having chats, people watching, dinners out, lobster rolls, DD french vanilla coffee, British humor, Columbo, jazz and R&B, trips to Vermont, cook-outs, and other activities with her family, and a good hug. In her later years she was able to hear Hillary Clinton speak, shake hands with Barack Obama and meet Gloria Steinem, three people whom she admired.
In her final months on this Earth, Linda maintained the positivity, strength, and love that she exhibited throughout her life and was loved and admired by those who had the privilege of caring for and spending time with her during that difficult but precious time. Special thanks to her in-home aides, Orleni, Sandra, and Blundy for their care and assistance over the years, and to the staff of the Cape Ann Way floor of Seacoast Nursing Center in Gloucester, MA, especially Hannah, Ary, Jamie, Meg, Ruthie, Vincent and Faye who not only loved and cared for Linda but became her friends.
To all who knew her, if we could think of only one word to describe Linda, it would have to be "wonderful."
Linda is survived by her children Candence and her partner Marilyn, Robyn and her husband James, and Christopher and his wife Erika, and her grandchildren Sara-Somer, Colin and Maggie. Linda was predeceased by her sweet daughter Deidre and found comfort that she would be back by her side. A private Graveside Service will take place in Vermont in the spring. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER. For online guestbook, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020