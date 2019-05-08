|
|
MORRIS, Linda (Union) Of Woburn, May 7. Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Courtney "Moose" Morris. Mother of Bob Morris and his fianc?e Lisa Bekkenhuis. Grandmother of Taylor Stimpson and her husband Michael of ME, and Lindsey Morris. Sister of Marilyn Crampton and her husband Paul of Woburn; and Bob Union and his wife Jeanne of Westford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (corner of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Friday, May 10 from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 am. Interment at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Linda's memory to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, PO Box 329, Arlington, MA 02476.
www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019