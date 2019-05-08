Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA (UNION) MORRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LINDA (UNION) MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Linda (Union) Of Woburn, May 7. Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Courtney "Moose" Morris. Mother of Bob Morris and his fianc?e Lisa Bekkenhuis. Grandmother of Taylor Stimpson and her husband Michael of ME, and Lindsey Morris. Sister of Marilyn Crampton and her husband Paul of Woburn; and Bob Union and his wife Jeanne of Westford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (corner of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Friday, May 10 from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 am. Interment at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Linda's memory to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, PO Box 329, Arlington, MA 02476.

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now