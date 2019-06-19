|
|
ROSATONE, Linda (Morrison) A longtime Everett resident, passed away at her home on June 18th, 2019. She was 67. Beloved wife of Luigi Rosatone. Loving daughter of Barbara Morrison and the late Daniel Morrison. Loving mother of Maria Rosatone, Anthony Rosatone, and the late Danielle Rosatone. Dear sister of Daniel Morrison, Susan Waldron, and Nancy Williams. Cherished grandmother of Daniella Parlante. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Sunday, June 23rd, from 4-8 pm with a prayer service in the funeral home at 7:30 pm. Prior to her retirement, Linda worked at McKinnon's Market in Everett for over 30 years. For directions and online guestbook please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019