DONATO, Linda S. (Sorensen) Of North Attleboro, age 74. Daughter of the late Niels and Helen Sorensen. Also survived by many dear friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, August 28, from 5-7 PM, followed by Funeral Prayers at 7 PM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Clinic, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, 02115. Obit and directions at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019