MILLER, Linda S. (Sosna) Age 80, of Revere, died May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold S. Miller for 53 years. Devoted mother of Attorney Mark S. Miller & his wife Sharon. Loving daughter of the late Sol & Sadye (Bunis) Sosna. Most caring grandmother of Jack Samuel & Ava Sarah Miller. Graduate of Revere High School class of 1958, Boston State College 1962. 1963-1964 taught at Malden High School - U.S. History. 1964-1966 at Carter School in Chelsea. 1985-2001 Melrose Middle School in the Special Needs Department. Private Graveside Services were held due to the Covid -19 crisis. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . For guestbook, please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020