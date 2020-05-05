Boston Globe Obituaries
MILLER, Linda S. (Sosna) Age 80, of Revere, died May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold S. Miller for 53 years. Devoted mother of Attorney Mark S. Miller & his wife Sharon. Loving daughter of the late Sol & Sadye (Bunis) Sosna. Most caring grandmother of Jack Samuel & Ava Sarah Miller. Graduate of Revere High School class of 1958, Boston State College 1962. 1963-1964 taught at Malden High School - U.S. History. 1964-1966 at Carter School in Chelsea. 1985-2001 Melrose Middle School in the Special Needs Department. Private Graveside Services were held due to the Covid -19 crisis. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . For guestbook, please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
