PACE, Linda S. (Sandmann) Of Stoneham, May 5. Loving mother of Renee Tsoukalas & her husband George of NH and the late Robert Pace, Jr. & his wife Stacey of Hudson, NH. Proud grandmother of Petros, Philip & Andonios Tsoukalas and Gianna, Salvatore & Robert Pace, III. Daughter of Nancy (Bevilacqua) Delli Colli of Burlington and the late Karl Sandmann. Sister of Deborah Tringali of NH, Kurt Sandmann of Burlington and Nancy Drugg of Burlington. Linda is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's name may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 www.themmrf.org For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020