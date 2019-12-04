Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home
495 Park Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
(508) 994-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA SOLOMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA (PIRRO) SOLOMON


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA (PIRRO) SOLOMON Obituary
SOLOMON, Linda (Pirro) Age 71, of Marion, Dover and Needham, died November 27, 2019. She was the wife of Dr. Alan Solomon. Linda was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Originally from Needham and Dover, Massachusetts, before moving to Marion in 2001. She was the daughter of Erminie and Anthony T. Pirro (deceased). Linda worked as a medical technologist, and a hematology specialist, in Boston and at the Metrowest Medical Center for over thirty years. She also worked as a medical sales representative for a biotech firm and later became a financial adviser after moving to Marion. She enjoyed playing tennis, and served as chairperson of the racquet committee at the Bay Club in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. She was an artist and served on the boards of the Wareham Art Association, the Marion Art Center and the New Bedford Art Museum/Art Works. Linda earned her degree in medical technology from The New England Hospital, and a Bachelor's degree from Lesley University in Health Education. She loved children, family and friends. She also enjoyed sailing, antiquing and gardening. Linda had a passion for travel and experienced many beautiful sites worldwide with her husband and close friend. She was beloved for her sense of humor, compassion, wisdom and strength. Her survivors include: her loving husband, Alan; her mother Erminie; sons Gregory Lawrance and his partner James Gunter of New York City and Travis Tutcik and his wife Riyo Hirota; their three children Leo, Niko and Akira of Jamaica Plain, MA. She is also survived by her brothers Thomas and his wife Carol of Palm Beach Shores, FL; Richard and his wife Mary of Bonita Springs, FL. Four stepchildren, Joel and Susan Solomon of West Roxbury, MA; Ruthanne Solomon of Hartford, CT; Leslie and Arthur Reitman of Atlanta, GA; and Dianne and Louis Eichel of Rochester, NY; as well as several wonderful step-grandchildren: Noah, Gigi, Ben, Madeline, Toby, Ava and Sam. She leaves two nephews, Derek and Richie; one beloved niece, Janice and her husband Jason of Needham, MA; a great-nephew Kyle and great-niece Brooke; and many close and loving cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Multiple Myeloma Research, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215-5450. For online guestbook, visit www.saundersdwyer.com

View the online memorial for Linda (Pirro) SOLOMON
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -