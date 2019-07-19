DURANT, Lindsey Hooper Age 83, of Cohasset, died peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Lindsey was born in Cambridge, MA, to the late Dorothy (Hooper) and Kingsley Durant. He lived nearly his entire life in his beloved town of Cohasset. Lindsey found the first of his life's passions, sailing, as a child, and the second, flying, after college. He attended Milton Academy, then Middlebury College, which he left to serve in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Boston University in 1966. For him, flying was a hobby as well as a profession. Lindsey was a pilot with Eastern Airlines for 29 years and retired as a captain. He was also an avid glider pilot, often competing in regional contests and just playing in the air whenever he could. His competing passion was sailing-owning his first of many sailboats at age 7, which he had no problem sailing out to Minots Light at that very young age. He was a life long member of the Cohasset Yacht Club, where he won many racing trophies, was a founding member of the club's ongoing Adult Sailing course, and was always delighted to teach and share his enthusiasm for sailing. Being on the water was his form of meditation whether racing sailboats, cruising in Buzzards Bay or Downeast in Maine. After retirement he made many trips down the inland waterway to winter in the Caribbean. Lindsey was the beloved husband for nineteen years of Sandra (Tilden) Durant. He was father of three sons, Samuel, Matthew, and Adam Durant from his previous marriage, and two stepsons, Steven Lumiere and Andre Sevigny. He was the treasured grandfather of Christopher, Grace, Kathryn, Hudson, Divna and step-grandchildren, Lexi and Brooke. He was the dear brother of William Durant and the late Kingsley Durant. A Memorial Service will be held at the Cohasset Yacht Club, 99 Howard Gleason Rd., Cohasset, on Friday, July 26 at 11AM. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Hull Life Saving Museum, PO Box 221, Hull, MA 02045, or made online at www.hulllifesavingmuseum.org Please visit:



www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.783.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019