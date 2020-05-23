Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
LISA A. (RUBNER) MACCUISH

LISA A. (RUBNER) MACCUISH Obituary
MacCUISH, Lisa A. (Rubner) Suddenly, May 21, Lifelong of Saugus. Beloved wife of Jon M. MacCuish. Devoted mother of Samantha E. MacCuish, Corey M. MacCuish, Ashley E. MacCuish, and Brandon A. MacCuish, all of Saugus. Loving daughter of Harold Janyes of Saugus and the late Elizabeth (Dunn) Cherished sister of Daniel Rubner of FL, Kim Kenney of West Buxton, ME, Cherie Rubner of Saugus, Robert Jaynes of New Bedford and Jennifer Caron of Wareham, and the late Mark Jaynes. Visitation will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, May 26th, from 10 – 12, with a service at 12 Noon. Due to Covid restrictions, the number of people in the building is limited to 10. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
