|
|
MacCUISH, Lisa A. (Rubner) Suddenly, May 21, Lifelong of Saugus. Beloved wife of Jon M. MacCuish. Devoted mother of Samantha E. MacCuish, Corey M. MacCuish, Ashley E. MacCuish, and Brandon A. MacCuish, all of Saugus. Loving daughter of Harold Janyes of Saugus and the late Elizabeth (Dunn) Cherished sister of Daniel Rubner of FL, Kim Kenney of West Buxton, ME, Cherie Rubner of Saugus, Robert Jaynes of New Bedford and Jennifer Caron of Wareham, and the late Mark Jaynes. Visitation will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, May 26th, from 10 – 12, with a service at 12 Noon. Due to Covid restrictions, the number of people in the building is limited to 10. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020