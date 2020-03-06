|
|
SISCO, Lisa A. PhD Age 57, passed away at home on March 5th, surrounded by her family. Born in Norwich, CT, she was a longtime Westwood, MA resident. Devoted mother of Ling Soucy and Oscar Soucy (Westwood). Loving daughter of John L. Sisco and the late Mary Jo (DePalo) Sisco (Norwich, CT). Sister of Maria Sisco (Pittsburgh), Carolyn (James) Berluti (Westwood), John (Evan) Sisco, Jr. (Keller, TX), Michael (Mimi) Sisco (Norwich, CT), Ann Marie Sisco (New Rochelle, NY), Peter (Lisa) Sisco (Oakdale, CT). Also survived by her former husband, Robert J. Soucy, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving community of friends. Longtime Professor of English at Johnson and Wales University. Co-founder and owner of Sisco Berluti.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Sun., March 8th, from 2-5 PM, at the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, www.hdlfuneralhome.net A Service of Thanksgiving Celebrating Lisa's Life will be held Monday, March 9th, at 10 AM, at the Woodland Country Club, 1897 Washington St., Newton, MA, with reception to follow.
Lisa's family acknowledges the team at the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Mass General Hospital Cancer Center. Direct donations in her memory to support cancer research under Dr. Lipika Goyal at because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2700099 Contributions can be made payable to Mass. General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Note "In memory of Lisa Sisco" in the memo line.
Lisa's family is extraordinarily grateful to the many neighbors and friends who have shown their love of Lisa in so many heartfelt ways.
"What is done with love is done well." Vincent van Gogh
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020