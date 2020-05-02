Boston Globe Obituaries
LISA ANNE (GODDEN) MADDEN

MADDEN, Lisa Anne (Godden) Of Wakefield, RI, formerly of Walpole, April 30, 2020, age 68. Beloved wife of William A. Madden. Loving mother of William A. Madden, II of Walpole, Michael A. Madden and his significant other Dawn Green Rossi, of Walpole, Ryan T. Madden and his wife, Kerri, of Sharon, and Amanda M.K. Madden and her husband, Patrick Shield, of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Alexis K. Madden, William I. Madden, Alexandra C. Valentine, Andrew M. Madden, Connor R. Madden, Riley F. Madden, and Brianna L. Madden. Sister of Susan D. Butani and her husband, Robert, of Burlington, VT and Linda Davis of ME. Treasured sister-in-law, aunt, "outlaw," neighbor, and friend. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Lisa's family will gather privately for her visitation and funeral mass at noon on Thursday May 7th, at St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett, RI. Friends and loved ones are welcome to view the mass online at the parish website at https://stthomasmoreri.org/. Interment will follow at the Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole, MA. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lisa's name may be made to South County Hospital, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879.  Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
