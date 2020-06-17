|
DANIELL, Lisa H. (Anciello) Of Arlington, passed away on June 15, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael Daniell of Arlington. Loving mother of Jonathan Daniell, Michelle Daniell and Michael Daniell, all of Arlington. Dear grandmother to Rylee and Mia. Daughter of Michael Anciello and the late Mary (Ash). Sister to Rocco Anciello, Janet Federico, Mary Barry, Debra Wright, Michelle Anciello and Christina Sullivan. Lisa is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Services are being handled privately by the DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org Please visit www.devitofuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020