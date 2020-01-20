|
CLOUTIER, Lisa M. Died on January 12, 2020, in Honolulu, HI, after a sudden illness. She was 54 years old. Born in Glenridge, NJ, to parents Norman G. and Lynne D. Cloutier, Lisa was a visionary thinker and passionate steward of the earth who lived her life with purpose and intention. She received her BA in philosophy from Haverford College and Master's degrees in urban planning and landscape architecture from Harvard University Graduate School of Design. Following work at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Cambridge, MA, Lisa traveled extensively, acquiring certifications in permaculture, nutrition, and skippering and continuing her spiritual journey. A consultant and educator in ecological landscape planning and design, she was most recently focused on projects in Molokai, HI, to heal and regenerate the island's land and ecosystems. Lisa was beloved for her gentle, compassionate nature, her keen and creative intellect, her poetic gift, and her twinkling smile. She leaves behind family and close friends who loved her dearly. Memorial contributions in Lisa's name may be made to The Merwin Conservancy. Celebrations of Lisa's Life and Legacy will be held in the future. Aloha, Lisa; Mahalo.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020