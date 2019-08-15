|
KEOHANE, Lisa M. (Poirier) Of Mansfield, passed away on August 14, 2019, at the age of 46. Beloved wife of John "Jack" C. Keohane. Devoted and loving mother of Sarah E. Keohane of Mansfield. Sister of Amy L. Kern and her husband Alan of Foxboro. Daughter of the late Michael and Carole Ann (Silvestri) Poirier. Aunt of Ashley Johnston, Travis Kern and Ariana Korentis. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1-5pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 4:30pm. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, www.dana-farber.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019