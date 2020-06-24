|
|
LaCORTE, Lisa M. Of Revere, passed away on June 23rd. Loving daughter of Gaetano "Guy" and Muriel (McCormick) LaCorte. Devoted mother of Zachary LaCorte. Cherished sister of Noelle LaCorte and husband Carl Testa, and Joseph LaCorte and wife Melissa. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family and friends will honor Lisa's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Saturday, June 27th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Services will be held in accordance to Phase 2 of the MA reopening plan. All attendees will be asked to wear face coverings during any services and maintain social distancing practices. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020