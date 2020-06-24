Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LISA LACORTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA M. LACORTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA M. LACORTE Obituary
LaCORTE, Lisa M. Of Revere, passed away on June 23rd. Loving daughter of Gaetano "Guy" and Muriel (McCormick) LaCorte. Devoted mother of Zachary LaCorte. Cherished sister of Noelle LaCorte and husband Carl Testa, and Joseph LaCorte and wife Melissa. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family and friends will honor Lisa's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Saturday, June 27th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Services will be held in accordance to Phase 2 of the MA reopening plan. All attendees will be asked to wear face coverings during any services and maintain social distancing practices. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -