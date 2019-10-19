|
BRIENZI, Lisa Marie Age 49, of Carver, died October 14, 2019 at home. She was born in Boston, and lived in Dorchester, Billerica and Plymouth, before moving to Carver.
Lisa loved listening to music and watching Disney movies, especially "Frozen".
Survivors include her mother, Melice J. (Lucas) Brienzi of West Wareham; her father, William M. Brienzi and his wife, Joyce of Quincy; 2 sisters, Jessica Lucas Merlino and her husband, Paul of Rockland, and January Brienzi Hancock and her husband Mike of East Bridgewater; her lifelong friend and co-guardian, Katrina Schmidt; several nephews, nieces, cousins, and her loving family at home on South Meadow Road.
Visiting hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM.
Her graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oak Neck Cemetery, 230 Oak Neck Rd., Hyannis.
For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019