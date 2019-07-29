Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LISA RIDEOUT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA MARIE RIDEOUT


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA MARIE RIDEOUT Obituary
RIDEOUT, Lisa Marie Age 41, of Rumford, ME, formerly of Dorchester, MA, passed away on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Lisa was the devoted mother of Brianna Marie Rideout of Medford, and Darby Patrick Dolan of Hingham, beloved daughter of Cindy Rei Brown of Lisbon, ME, and Nicholas Rideout of Melrose, dear granddaughter of Elizabeth Rideout of Quincy, cherished stepsister of Shannon Brown of Lisbon, ME, and loving companion of Anthony Brienzi of Rumford, ME. Lisa is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., QUINCY, MA, on Friday, August 2nd at 10 am.

View the online memorial for Lisa Marie RIDEOUT
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.