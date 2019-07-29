|
RIDEOUT, Lisa Marie Age 41, of Rumford, ME, formerly of Dorchester, MA, passed away on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Lisa was the devoted mother of Brianna Marie Rideout of Medford, and Darby Patrick Dolan of Hingham, beloved daughter of Cindy Rei Brown of Lisbon, ME, and Nicholas Rideout of Melrose, dear granddaughter of Elizabeth Rideout of Quincy, cherished stepsister of Shannon Brown of Lisbon, ME, and loving companion of Anthony Brienzi of Rumford, ME. Lisa is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., QUINCY, MA, on Friday, August 2nd at 10 am.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019