Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
LISA MARIE ROSSELLE

LISA MARIE ROSSELLE Obituary
ROSSELLE, Lisa Marie Of Medford, April 21st. Beloved daughter of Robert F. Rosselle of Medford and the late Marjorie E. (Leard) Rosselle. Loving mother of Renee' Ricupero of Dracut, Jannelle Hayes and her husband Shawn of King George, VA, and Alicia Evans of Lynn. Devoted grandmother to Gianna and Conner Hayes. Dear sister to Dianna "Dee" Giorgio and her husband Ricky of Medford. Also survived by many aunts, uncles relatives and friends. Services for Lisa Marie will be held privately. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
