CAPUTO, Lisa Mary (Ford) Age 59, in Arundel, ME, formerly of Acton, MA and Cheshire, CT, July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of twenty nine years to Robert Caputo. Loving mother of Robert John & Grace Mary Caputo of Acton, MA. Daughter of Ernestine D. (Krampitz) Ford of Cheshire, CT & the late John J. Ford III. Sister of Marcey Ann Ford of Melrose, MA. Visiting Hours on Fri., July 26 from 4 to 8 pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON, MA. Funeral Mass on Sat., July 27 at 10 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, MA. Burial is private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, online at https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org or https://pmc.org/MF0342 Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019