MONTEIRO, Lisa (Abbondanza) Age 53, of Burlington, formerly of the North End and Somerville, Sept. 10. Loving mother of Michela & her fiancé Patrick Robbins of Randolph and Cristina of Burlington. Daughter of the late Anthony and Maria "Michelina" Abbondanza. Sister of Angela Nogueira & Bill Galatis of Saugus, Rosa & Steve Evans of Burlington, Joanna Hoey of Burlington, and the late Joseph Abbondanza & his wife Annette. Aunt of Frank & Roseann Nogueira, Anthony Abbondanza, Christopher Evans, Sean, Jordan, & Jillian Hoey. Loving companion of Duncan Keidaish of NH. Also survived by many friends and longtime Fidelity coworkers. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BURLINGTON on Sunday, September 13 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, September 14 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's name may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
, or mail to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For directions obituary, tribute video, and online streaming of funeral mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org