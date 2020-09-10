1/
LISA (ABBONDANZA) MONTEIRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTEIRO, Lisa (Abbondanza) Age 53, of Burlington, formerly of the North End and Somerville, Sept. 10. Loving mother of Michela & her fiancé Patrick Robbins of Randolph and Cristina of Burlington. Daughter of the late Anthony and Maria "Michelina" Abbondanza. Sister of Angela Nogueira & Bill Galatis of Saugus, Rosa & Steve Evans of Burlington, Joanna Hoey of Burlington, and the late Joseph Abbondanza & his wife Annette. Aunt of Frank & Roseann Nogueira, Anthony Abbondanza, Christopher Evans, Sean, Jordan, & Jillian Hoey. Loving companion of Duncan Keidaish of NH. Also survived by many friends and longtime Fidelity coworkers. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BURLINGTON on Sunday, September 13 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, September 14 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's name may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/, or mail to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For directions obituary, tribute video, and online streaming of funeral mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral
09:00 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved